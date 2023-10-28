Central University of Kerala’s VC Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu Passes Away in Hyderabad

Central University of Kerala’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. H Venkateshwarlu, succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. K C Baiju, the vice-chancellor in-charge, confirmed the sad news, stating, “He was 63.”

Prof. Venkateshwarlu, a distinguished professor of commerce at Osmania University in Hyderabad, assumed the role of the third Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kerala on August 14, 2020.

Tragically, on August 12, he was discovered unconscious in his official residence. After receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation and initial treatment at a private hospital in Kanhangad, he was transferred to Aster MIMS in Kannur, where he remained in critical care for nearly a month.

In mid-September, his family airlifted him to Hyderabad, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a super-specialty hospital. He passed away around 1 am on Saturday.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu is survived by his wife Sugunadevi Dasyam and their children, Haripuram Keerthana and Haripuram Gautham Bhargava.

The cremation will take place at GHMC Chandramati Aryan Smasana Vatika Cremation Land in Tarnaka, Hyderabad, at 2 pm on Saturday. Prof. Baiju noted, “The statutory officers of the university will be attending the funeral.”

Prof. Venkateshwarlu, affectionately known as HV in academic circles, grew up in Vemulaghat village in the former Medak district of Andhra Pradesh (now in Siddipet district of Telangana). Raised by his mother after losing his father at the age of six, he began offering tuition from Class 5 to support his family and education.

His career led him to become a professor at Osmania University, where he served for 30 years before retiring in 2019. The Government of Andhra Pradesh recognized his contributions by awarding him the Best Teacher Award in 2010.

Within Central University of Kerala, he will be remembered for reconciling conflicts between students and the administration, fostering harmony on campus that had been disrupted during his predecessor’s tenure.

In his final message to faculty members on August 12, he urged them to be focused, work smart, and concentrate on the long-term vision. He stated, “Every day, think of 2027. Unless all faculty members are on a mission mode, it is not possible. It is after all your choice to (decide) what (kind of) institution you want to belong to.” Unfortunately, he was hospitalized the same day and never recovered.

Prof. Baiju praised his commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and academic achievement, declaring, “His legacy will be remembered by our academic community forever.”