Discover Speedy Schengen Visa Issuing Nations

Having a Schengen visa offers travelers a unique opportunity to explore the 26 European Union countries in the Schengen area without border controls, granting them the freedom to roam across these member nations for a 90-day short-stay adventure. However, obtaining a Schengen visa can be a lengthy process, often requiring months of waiting. But don’t lose hope, as there are Schengen countries that make the application process more accessible.

**Luxembourg** stands out in this regard, with an impressive 90% approval rate for Schengen visa applications. This charming landlocked country, nestled between Belgium, France, and Germany, offers a blend of financial prowess and scenic beauty. With a size that allows you to explore it in a day, or better yet, four to five days, you can immerse yourself in the rich history of castles, forts, and picturesque villages.

**Lithuania** is a haven for history enthusiasts, art lovers, and adventure seekers. This Baltic gem, sharing borders with Latvia, Estonia, Belarus, and Poland, provides Schengen visas with ease. With its budget-friendly reputation, Lithuania showcases heritage buildings, ancient forts, and captivating cities.

In **Slovakia**, the Schengen visa rejection rate is impressively low. This central European country beckons with spa towns like Piestany, the natural beauty surrounding the Danube River, folk culture, traditional crafts, vintage architecture, and glimpses into medieval history. Slovakia also boasts several UNESCO heritage sites.

**Czech Republic** charms with its summer palaces, ancient forts, and world-renowned beer. While Prague is the star attraction, the Czech Republic holds many hidden gems worth exploring. Located at the heart of Europe, it’s a destination often overlooked by tourists, but it offers much more beyond its capital city.

In **Latvia**, obtaining a Schengen visa is straightforward. This country’s public transport network, including trains, buses, trams, and trolleybuses, provides an excellent way to explore its cities, including the vibrant capital, Riga.

**Hungary** may be one of Europe’s underrated holiday destinations, but it packs a punch without breaking the bank. This country boasts spectacular landscapes, a rich history, delectable cuisine, and affordable nightlife. Budapest, in particular, shines with its lively nocturnal scene. While Budapest is a must-visit, Hungary offers more hidden treasures beyond its capital, and you can secure a Schengen visa here with ease.

In these Schengen countries, the visa application process is more accessible, promising travelers a smoother journey through the enchanting European landscapes.