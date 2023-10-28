Diwali Special Pistachio Barfi

Pistachio Barfi is a delicious Indian sweet that’s relatively easy to make. Here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup pistachios, shelled and unsalted

– 1 cup milk powder

– 1/2 cup condensed milk

– 1/4 cup milk

– 2-3 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)

– A few saffron strands (optional)

Instructions:

1. Begin by grinding the shelled pistachios into a fine powder using a food processor or grinder.

2. In a non-stick pan, heat 1-2 tablespoons of ghee over medium-low heat.

3. Add the ground pistachio powder and sauté for a couple of minutes until it releases a nutty aroma. Keep stirring to prevent it from sticking to the pan.

4. Now, add the milk powder and condensed milk. Continue to stir and cook over low heat. The mixture will thicken as it cooks.

5. In a separate small bowl, warm up the milk. If you’d like, you can add a pinch of saffron strands to infuse some flavor and color into the milk.

6. Slowly add the warmed milk to the pistachio mixture and continue to stir.

7. Keep cooking until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. This can take around 10-15 minutes.

8. If you prefer, you can add a pinch of cardamom powder at this stage for a subtle flavor.

9. Grease a plate or tray with ghee and transfer the pistachio mixture onto it.

10. Using a greased spatula or the back of a spoon, flatten and shape the mixture into a smooth barfi (square or rectangular shape). You can also garnish it with some chopped pistachios for added texture and appearance.

11. Allow the barfi to cool for a couple of hours until it sets.

12. Once it has cooled and solidified, cut it into small squares or diamond shapes.