EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin Optimistic About Strengthening Relations with India

The newly appointed European Union Ambassador to New Delhi, Hervé Delphin, emphasized the positive trajectory of the India-EU relationship, stating that it continues to strengthen and ascend. He presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month. This flourishing partnership has witnessed significant high-level engagement, including visits by EU leaders to India for events like the G20 summit. Furthermore, the establishment of a Trade and Technology council has been pivotal in intensifying collaboration across various sectors.

Ambassador Delphin underscored the significance of these negotiations, highlighting that they are not with a “smaller economy.” He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the process, assuring that they are fully dedicated to ensuring a favorable conclusion to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Delphin expressed his optimism for the FTA’s successful outcome.

Additionally, Ambassador Delphin shed light on the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), characterizing it as a platform that fosters connections between the business, trade, and technology and innovation ecosystems in India and Europe. This council serves as a mechanism for enhancing cooperation and synergy between these vital domains.