Indian Para Athletes Make History with 111 Medals at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Indian para athletes marked a historic achievement by concluding their Hangzhou Asian Para Games campaign with an exceptional total of 111 medals, representing the country’s most substantial medal haul in any major international multi-sport event. This remarkable feat encompassed 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze medals, surpassing the previous record tally of 107 medals secured by able-bodied athletes during the Hangzhou Asian Games, held from September 23 to October 8.

India’s placement in the medals tally was equally noteworthy, securing the fifth position overall. The top four positions were occupied by China, with 521 medals (214 gold, 167 silver, 140 bronze), Iran with 44 gold, 46 silver, and 41 bronze, Japan with 42, 49, 59, and Korea with 30, 33, 40 medals, respectively. This achievement represents a significant progression in India’s performance at the Asian Para Games, given that in the 2010 inaugural Para Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, India had finished 15th with 14 medals, including one gold. In the subsequent 2014 and 2018 editions, India secured 15th and ninth place, respectively. The only previous instance where India crossed the 100-medal threshold in a major international multi-sport event (Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games) was during the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on this historic achievement, Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed her pride, stating, “We have made history, our para athletes have done the country proud. We will win more medals in the Paris Paralympics than in Tokyo.” This significant milestone underscores the growing success and recognition of India’s para athletes on the international stage.