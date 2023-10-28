India’s Bilateral Trade with Riyadh Reaches Record Levels

India’s expanding trade engagement is increasingly becoming the central focus of its deepening ties with the Middle East, especially with Saudi Arabia. Recent years have witnessed an unprecedented surge in India’s relations with Saudi Arabia, marked by a substantial increase in trade and investments. The synergy between the two nations is evident as Saudi Arabia’s rich reserves of natural resources, economic influence, and strategic Middle Eastern location align with India’s capacity to offer cost-effective technologies, human resources, capital, and marketing opportunities. India’s thriving economy, robust digital infrastructure, and institutional stability have solidified its position as a preferred destination for trade and investment.

Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing economic diversification strategies that extend beyond its traditional reliance on hydrocarbons. It is exploring innovative investment tools and forging new collaborations with countries worldwide. In 2019, India became the fourth country, following the UK, France, and China, to partner with Saudi Arabia in establishing a strategic partnership council. This initiative aims to advance cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, investments, as well as social, political, and security aspects.

The bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia is highly symbiotic. Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role in India’s energy security by contributing to its oil supply, with India importing a significant portion of its oil needs from the Middle East, primarily from Saudi Arabia. In return, India supports Saudi Arabia’s food security by exporting various goods, including textiles, which Saudi Arabia imports to meet its food and manufactured goods requirements. This mutually beneficial partnership underscores the growing significance of their economic, energy, and trade cooperation.