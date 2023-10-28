Kayamkulam Faith Healer Arrested for Alleged Rape During Anger Treatment

A 49-year-old individual finds himself in police custody on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman who sought help for her anger issues. The accused in this case is Salim Musaliyar, residing at Darul Fathima Pereth House near the Mannadi Muslim Jamaath, situated in the Alappuzha district near Kayamkulam.

The incident was brought to light through a complaint lodged by the survivor. She reported that Musaliyar, who presented himself as a faith healer, sexually assaulted her within the confines of the treatment room within his residence.

This troubling incident transpired when a relative of the survivor took her to Musaliyar’s residence in the hope of receiving treatment for her anger issues. Subsequently, the Kayamkulam Police took the accused into custody and presented him before a magistrate, where he was remanded pending further legal proceedings.