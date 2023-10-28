Millions affected as Hundreds of Mumbai Local Trains Get Cancelled

India’s Western Railway on Friday (Oct 27) said it has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on the Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway. This will put daily commute of millions in jeapardy. Western Railway had earlier made an announcement about a 10-hour Jumbo Block on the Harbour lines.

Mumbai is one of the top contributors to India’s Gross Domestic Product. As of now, Mumbai is undergoing an infrastructure boom.

Alongside the construction of metro, expressways for connectivity with nearby cities, the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai have been described as the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

These infrastructure projects are expected to fuel the economic growth of the world’s fifth largest economy. The train cancellations are a result of ongoing work on a mega block in relation to the construction of the sixth suburban railway line between the Khar and Goregaon railway stations. The Western Railway is constructing the 6th line in an attempt to ensure a complete separation of mail or express trains and local trains. It is being built between Khar Road and Goregaon stations.

The sixth line is also expected to increase the carrying capacity of the local train network.