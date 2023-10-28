Oppo launches A79 5G: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Oppo A79 5G was launched in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variantof Oppo A79 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Glowing Green and Mystery Black colours and is currently up for pre-booking via Oppo’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. Sale of the handset will begin on October 28.

Sale offers on the Oppo A79 5G include up to Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made using SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, IDFC First, AU Finance Bank, One Card, and BoB cards. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,333 per month. Further, shoppers can exchange an old smartphone and get a Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus with their purchase.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A79 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 and sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 650nits of peak brightness, and 91.4 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB by using unutilised storage.

The Oppo A79 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 77 degree field of view, along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, USB OTG, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, pedometer, in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 51 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is also said to deliver up to 26 hours of talking time and a maximum 14 hours of video playback time on a single charge.