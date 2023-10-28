Russian space agency chief says that the country’s equipment on the ISS is well beyond its expiry date

The head of the Russian space agency has expressed concerns about the aging equipment on the International Space Station (ISS). Yuri Borisov, the chief of Roscosmos, made these remarks shortly after the Russian segment of the ISS experienced another coolant leak, marking the third such incident in less than a year. This raised questions about the reliability of Russia’s historically acclaimed space program.

Speaking on state television, Borisov stated, “The International Space Station is approaching the finish line of its existence.” He noted that the operation of the Russian segment had been extended until 2028 by government decision, but he acknowledged that it had already exceeded its expected lifespan. He warned that 80% of Russian equipment on the ISS was past its warranty period.

Russia’s space program has encountered numerous setbacks since the 1990s, following the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). These setbacks include the loss of two missions to Mars and its first lunar probe in August.

Regarding the Luna-25 mission to the Moon, Borisov refuted claims that it was a response to India’s Chandrayaan mission in July. He stated that Luna-25 had been in development for 16 years and blamed the prolonged timeline on inconsistent funding.

Borisov emphasized that there were valuable lessons to be learned from the recent Luna-25 crash and that it was necessary to address the mistakes and continue working on the mission. He pointed out that the team working on the mission was young and shouldn’t be blamed for the delays.

The Russian space sector has grappled with a range of issues, including funding problems and corruption scandals over the years. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged in September to continue Russia’s lunar program despite the series of setbacks.