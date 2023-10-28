Toast Bread to Perfection Without a Toaster or Oven

A stay in a hostel often imparts valuable life hacks, and one of the most practical lessons learned is how to toast bread without the luxury of a toaster or oven. If you’ve ever watched the Malayalam movie ‘Thilakkam,’ you might recall a scene where actress Kavya Madhavan’s character skillfully prepares a sandwich using this method for Dileep’s character, Unni. Here’s a step-by-step guide to achieving this toasted delight.

**Ingredients:**

– Sliced bread

– Butter

– Cheese

– Oregano

– Chilli flakes

– Butter paper

– Iron box

**Preparation:**

1. Start by spreading a generous layer of butter on one slice of bread.

2. Place a piece of cheese on the buttered slice, and sprinkle chili flakes and oregano to your liking.

3. Take another slice of bread, butter it, and place it on top of the cheese-adorned slice, effectively creating a sandwich.

4. Wrap the sandwich securely with butter paper.

5. Now, switch on an iron box and let it heat up.

6. Carefully place the wrapped sandwich on the iron box and heat both sides until it achieves a delightful golden-brown color.

And there you have it—a mouthwatering toasted sandwich, effortlessly prepared without the need for a toaster or oven. Enjoy!