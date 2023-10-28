Tragic Discovery: 7 Family Members Found Dead in Surat, Gujarat; Mass Suicide Suspected

Tragedy struck in Surat, Gujarat, where seven family members, including three children, were discovered dead in their Adajan locality apartment. The police are suspecting this to be a case of mass suicide, as they found a note in the house indicating extreme financial distress as the cause.

According to DCP R P Barot, “A man, his wife, his parents, the couple’s six-year-old son, and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Siddheshwar Apartment in Surat.” The man, Manish Solanki (37), who worked as a contractor, was found hanging, while the other six family members appeared to have died from consuming a poisonous substance.

The note recovered from the house shed light on the family’s desperate situation due to unpaid debts. Barot explained, “The family took the extreme step out of financial distress caused after being unable to recover money lent to someone.” A bottle containing the suspected poisonous substance was also recovered.

Surat Mayor Niranjan Zanzmera commented, “It appears that Solanki made his family members consume poison before hanging himself. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem.” This heart-wrenching incident highlights the grim consequences of financial hardships on families.