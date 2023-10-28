Women Officers to Guard 35 Polling Booths

During the initial phase of assembly polls starting on November 7 in India’s Chhattisgarh, approximately 35 polling stations situated in the Maoist stronghold of Bastar division will be exclusively guarded by female commanders. These women commanders belong to the Bastar Fighters, a specialized police unit in Chhattisgarh, and they have been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing these 35 polling stations. Notably, this marks the first instance where all-female teams will be providing security for such a significant number of polling stations. Additionally, it’s a historic occasion as a booth will also be supervised by transgender officers.

In six out of seven Bastar division districts, the number of women voters surpasses that of men, with approximately 1.04 million women voters compared to 0.99 million male voters. The Bastar Fighters undergo intensive training spanning 18 months, which includes basic and jungle warfare training, before they are deployed to their respective positions. This move reflects a significant step towards promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the electoral process within the region, while also showcasing the growing empowerment of women and transgender individuals in these vital roles.