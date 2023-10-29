24-year-old man’s body found at house of Congress MLA Neetu Singh’s house in Bihar

In the Nawada district of Bihar, the 24-year-old man’s body was found on Saturday, according to police, at the residence of Congress MLA Neetu Singh.

According to Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul, the victim, Piyush Singh, was a distant relative of Neetu Singh, who was not at her Narhat house when the body was found.

At the time of the occurrence, Neetu Singh and no other family members were present in Patna, where he had been absent for a few days. At 4:30 p.m., the police received information about the body at the MLA’s residence; a squad promptly hurried to the scene, the SP said.

‘The police team discovered the body of Piyush Singh lying in a room that belonged to Golu Singh, who is the nephew of Neetu Singh,’ he said.

Subsequently, to look into the matter, the police also called dog squad teams and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Golu Singh, the guy whose room the body was found in, is the son of Abha Singh, a former Congress district president, and Suman Singh, Neetu Singh’s brother-in-law. Piyush Singh and Golu Singh were cousins, meaning that they both had ties to the MLA’s family.

According to the preliminary investigation, Piyush Singh left his residence on Saturday at 7 p.m. to go to Golu Singh’s house and never came back. Piyush Singh’s death is thought to have occurred at night. The police were searching Neetu Singh’s home, according to the SP, and the body had been submitted for a post-mortem.

‘Based on the first impression, we are suspecting Golu Singh. No arrests have been made till now. The suspect is on the run. When the post-mortem is done, we will then come to know the exact time the incident took place,’ the SP said.