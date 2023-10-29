5-Year-Old Rana Fathima Appointed Kids’ Swim Program Ambassador

In the picturesque and remote mountainous region of Kakkadamthodu, nestled between the Kozhikode-Malappuram districts, 5-year-old Rana Fathima has woven swimming into the very fabric of her life. This spirited UKG student now holds the prestigious title of brand ambassador for the “Neenthi vaa Makkale” swimming training program for kids under the Mukkom Municipality.

The official certificate marking this remarkable honor was bestowed upon the young UKG student during a momentous event hosted in Mukkom as part of the World Swim Day celebrations on October 28th. It was Linto Joseph, MLA, who proudly presented Rana with the certificate, recognizing her exceptional dedication to swimming.

Rana’s aquatic journey began at the tender age of 2.5, when her grandmother initiated her into the world of swimming by taking her to the nearby Cherupuzha River each day. Recognizing Rana’s innate talent and unwavering enthusiasm for swimming, her grandmother became her first mentor. Even in the face of strong river currents, Rana would eagerly plunge into the water, a passion that her father, Rafeeque Thottumukkom, a journalist, fondly recalls.

In those early days, Rafeeque often reminisces how bystanders mistook Rana’s spirited swims for moments of distress, attempting to rescue her. Seeing her profound love for the water, Rafeeque started documenting her aquatic adventures, sharing them on social media. This exposure garnered Rana a substantial following, amplifying her reputation through her social media posts.

Yet, Rana’s adventurous spirit doesn’t end in the water; she and her cousins indulge in activities like tree climbing, wall jumping, and, of course, swimming. Growing up in this remote mountainous village has provided them with ample opportunities to explore and engage in these thrilling pursuits, as Rafeeque explained to Onmanorama.

Rana’s grandmother, Ramla Manaf, emphasizes the importance of swimming, declaring, “Every child should learn to swim; it can be a lifesaver.” Rana’s mother, Rifana Rafeeque, beams with pride as her young daughter, now a UKG student at Thottumukkam Government UP School, assumes the role of a brand ambassador for a swimming program that aims to equip other children with invaluable aquatic skills. This remarkable journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and family support in nurturing a young talent.