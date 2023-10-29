DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

7 of family killed, 2 others injured in car-truck collision

Oct 29, 2023, 02:23 pm IST

Jaipur:  In a tragic incident, 7 members of a family were killed  and 2 others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck. The accident occurred  in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan. The family was returning home from a function.

The deceased  were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12). The injured have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), were referred to a hospital in Bikaner.

