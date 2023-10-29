7 of family killed, 2 others injured in car-truck collision

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, 7 members of a family were killed and 2 others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck. The accident occurred in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan. The family was returning home from a function.

The deceased were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12). The injured have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), were referred to a hospital in Bikaner.