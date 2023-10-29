Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker secures Paris Olympics quota for India

Changwon: India’s Manu Bhaker secured the 11th Paris Olympics quota place for the country. The Indian shooter bagged the Olympics quota as she finished fifth in women’s 25m sports pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, Korea.

Manu is the second shooter after 10m air pistol marksman Sarabjot Singh to clinch an Olympic quota in the pistol events. India has so far won seven quota places in rifle events and two each in shotgun and pistol in men’s and women’s sections.

India picked up four more medals, all silver, on the day, as Manu, Esha and Rhythm were placed second in the 25m pistol team event, while Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal, in 10m air rifle mixed team, also lost out 12-16 to a Chinese pair in their gold medal match. Simranpreet Kaur Brar won two silver medals in the junior women’s 25m pistol.