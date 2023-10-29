Authority issues high-risk warning for Google Chrome, Apple users: Details

Dubai: The Cyber Security Council (CSC) in the UAE has issued series of security alerts for people using Apple devices and Google Chrome. The authority urged all residents to update their devices and Internet browsers.

The authority alerted residents to ‘high-risk’ vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser. These ‘high-risk’ vulnerabilities could potentially allow malicious actors to execute harmful code on your operating systems. Those using Apple devices were also warned of several vulnerabilities in iOS systems.

Both Chrome and Apple users are advised to immediately update their systems to the latest versions to stay safe from potential threats.

Here’s a guide to updating your systems:

Google Chrome users:

Google recently released a series of security updates to address a number of vulnerabilities. To counter this threat, users should ensure they have the latest versions of the browser:

For Microsoft: The latest version is 118.0.5993.117 or 118.0.5993.118

For MacOS and Linus: 118.0.5993.117

Apple users:

For Apple users, the vulnerabilities were detected in iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and Safari. To safeguard your systems, make sure your device is operating on the latest versions listed in the tables below.