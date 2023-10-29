Brother of BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh prays for wife running for same seat

In the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, BJP MLA Shailendra Jain will face off against his sister-in-law Nidhi Jain, who is representing the Congress party, in the Sagar constituency. Nidhi is married to Shailendra’s younger brother, Sunil Jain.

Sunil Jain, husband of Nidhi Jain, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his wife’s victory.

He was recently seen praying to an elephant, a symbol of prosperity and happiness, for his wife’s success in the upcoming elections. Sunil Jain, a former MLA himself, believes that his wife’s victory will help alleviate the developmental poverty plaguing the Sagar constituency.

Shailendra Jain won 67,227 votes in the 2018 election, while Navy Jain of the Indian National Congress garnered 49,861 votes.

Since the municipal elections of last year, there has been tension in the Jain brotherhood. Congress candidate Nidhi Jain was defeated by BJP candidate Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari in the mayoral contest. The brothers’ falling out caused a gap, which prepared them for the impending election battle.

The results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, which is set for November 17, will be made public on December 3.