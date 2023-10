Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5740. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged Rs 308 per 10 gram and ended at Rs 61,260 on Friday. Silver futures gained Rs 222 per kg on Friday and ended at Rs 71,802 per kg levels.

In international market, gold is priced at $2,006.33 per ounce. Silver rates ended at $23.09 per ounce.