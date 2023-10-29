Diwali 2023: Carrot Halwa recipe

No Diwali celebrations are complete without delectable Indian delicacies.
Carrot Halwa recipe:
Serving: 2 People
Ingredients:
•Carrot…200gm
•Sugar….80gm
•Ghee….50gm
•Khoya….60gm
•Cardamom powder….3gm
•Milk….250ml
•Cashew nut…10gm
•Almond…8gm
•Raisins…5gm
Directions:
•First wash the carrots and peel them, then set the peeled carrot aside.
• Then grate the carrots with a hand grater.
•In a heavy Kadai (wok), add all the grated carrots and pour in milk then switch on the burner with low-medium flame. Mix it well grated carrots and milk together.
• Cook this mixture on a low-medium heat and keep stirring continuously, then add ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder.
•Simmer till the mixture starts to thicken and reduces more, stir at intervals.
• When the mixture has reduced to a pudding consistency, add khoya, cashew nuts, almond slice, and raisins.
