Diwali 2023: Carrot Halwa recipe

No Diwali celebrations are complete without delectable Indian delicacies.

Carrot Halwa recipe:

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients:

•Carrot…200gm

•Sugar….80gm

•Ghee….50gm

•Khoya….60gm

•Cardamom powder….3gm

•Milk….250ml

•Cashew nut…10gm

•Almond…8gm

•Raisins…5gm

Directions:

•First wash the carrots and peel them, then set the peeled carrot aside.

• Then grate the carrots with a hand grater.

•In a heavy Kadai (wok), add all the grated carrots and pour in milk then switch on the burner with low-medium flame. Mix it well grated carrots and milk together.

• Cook this mixture on a low-medium heat and keep stirring continuously, then add ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder.

•Simmer till the mixture starts to thicken and reduces more, stir at intervals.

• When the mixture has reduced to a pudding consistency, add khoya, cashew nuts, almond slice, and raisins.