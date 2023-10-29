Diwali 2023: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announced special offers for customers during upcoming Diwali festival season. The brand is providing EMI options, starting from Rs 1,888. The company also announced an extended warranty of four years or 50,000 km on all deliveries. The offer has been launched for a limited time, and will remain the last until Diwali.

The company has introduced a new feature-loaded premium lineup. The list includes a 42 and the Roadster, which come at the starting price of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Jawa 42 features a sleek design, a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels with an upgraded dimpled fuel tank. It also features bar-end mirrors, bash plates, and handle-bars among others.