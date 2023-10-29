Diwali 2023: Mango Kulfi Recipe

Mango kulfi:

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients:

•Milk300ml

•Cooking cream150ml

•Cardamom powder 2gm

•White chocolate20gm

•Sugar20gm

•Pista15gm

•Mango puree6 gm

•Raspberry crispy1gm

Directions:

•Pour milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add sugar and cardamom powder and keep stirring.

•Turn off the gas when it gets condensed to half quantity then take off the Rabri mixture from the pot, and then add white chocolate and mix it well.

•Cool it down. Once cool, add the mango puree and mix well. (or blend it)

•Pour this mixture into kulfi molds and freeze for 3-4 hours until set.

•Remove from the molds and serve with crispy raspberry & and dry fruits while serving.