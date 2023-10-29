Here’s a special Gulab Jamun recipe for you:

Ingredients:

For the Gulab Jamuns:

– 1 cup milk powder

– 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/4 tsp baking soda

– 2-3 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

– A pinch of cardamom powder

– A few tablespoons of milk (as needed)

– Oil or ghee for frying

For the Sugar Syrup:

– 1 1/2 cups sugar

– 1 1/2 cups water

– A few saffron strands

– 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

– 1 tsp rose water (optional)

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the sugar syrup. In a large pan, add sugar, water, and saffron strands. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it forms a slightly sticky syrup. Add cardamom powder and rose water (if using), and then remove it from heat.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine milk powder, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ghee, and a pinch of cardamom powder. Mix them well.

3. Gradually add milk to the dry ingredients to form a soft, smooth, and pliable dough. Be cautious not to over-knead the dough.

4. Divide the dough into small, equal-sized portions and shape them into smooth balls. Make sure there are no cracks on the surface.

5. Heat oil or ghee in a deep frying pan over medium-low heat. Once it’s hot, reduce the heat to low, and carefully slide the Gulab Jamun balls into the oil.

6. Fry them on low heat, continuously turning them for even browning. Fry until they turn a beautiful golden brown, which should take about 6-8 minutes. The key is to fry them on low heat to ensure they cook through and are not raw inside.

7. Remove the fried Gulab Jamuns from the oil and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

8. Immediately place the hot Gulab Jamuns into the prepared sugar syrup. Let them soak for a few hours or even overnight, allowing the Gulab Jamuns to absorb the syrup and become soft and sweet.

9. Serve Gulab Jamuns warm or at room temperature. Enjoy your homemade sweet treat!