Fatal blast at Kalamassery convention centre leaves one dead and over 20 injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalamassery as one individual lost their life, and more than 20 people sustained injuries in an explosion at a convention center on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement. The precise cause of the blast remains unconfirmed, and it is uncertain whether there were multiple explosions.

The convention center in question is reportedly affiliated with a Christian group. The police received a distress call around 9 am, alerting them to the explosion and requesting their assistance. Disturbing images broadcast on television depicted the aftermath of the blast, with fire rescue and law enforcement personnel working diligently to evacuate numerous individuals from the scene. The visuals inside the convention center were unsettling, portraying multiple fires within the hall, while terrified people cried out in fear. In the wake of the explosion, a large crowd of onlookers gathered outside the convention center. This tragic incident has prompted an urgent investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the blast.