Forest guard shoots man in Tamil Nadu; family wants investigation

After being shot on Sunday in a nearby tiger reserve by a forest guard, a man in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district passed away.

A villager named Eswaran allegedly broke into the reserved forest illegally, according to forest officials. He used a sickle to strike the forest officials when they questioned him about why he was in the forest.

Eswaran was shot and killed by a forest guard as a result of his attack. When local police arrived at the scene, they transferred his body to Theni Government Hospital for a postmortem.

But according to Eswaran’s family, the forest guard killed him illegally while he was on his way to his farm, which lies near the reserve forest.

The family also demonstrated, requesting that Kambam government hospital do the postmortem rather than Theni government hospital. After the police promised a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry into the case, the protest came to an end.