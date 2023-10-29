Friends Cast and Co-Stars Mourn Matthew Perry: “He Was Kind and Funny”

The passing of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has left a profound void in the hearts of the millions who cherished the actor. His unique blend of sarcasm and his distinctive take on friendship in the beloved sitcom ‘Friends’ endeared him to a vast audience. In the wake of this sorrowful event, heartfelt tributes have poured in not only from Hollywood but also from around the world, as people reflect on the life and contributions of the five-time Emmy nominee, as reported by People magazine.

Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed Perry’s on-screen mother in ‘Friends,’ expressed her profound sorrow upon hearing the news. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to convey her feelings, stating, “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

Rumer Willis, whose father, Bruce Willis, starred alongside Perry in ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ shared her grief through an Instagram Story. She lamented, “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing.” Recollecting her interactions with him during her childhood on the set, she shared, “When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing ‘Whole Nine and Whole 10 Yards,’ he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me. I think his physical comedy in that movie still makes me laugh so much. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully.”