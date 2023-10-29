‘Heroic’ action by Odisha bus driver saves 48 passengers

According to authorities on Saturday, 48 people were on an overnight bus to Bhubaneswar when their driver, who was having a cardiac collapse, used his head to avoid death by crashing the vehicle into a wall and coming to a stop.

They claimed that on Friday night, the event took place close to Paburia hamlet in the Kandhamal district.

According to reports, Sana Pradhan, the bus’s driver, began experiencing chest pain while operating the steering wheel and eventually lost control.

‘He realised that he would not be able to drive further. So, he crashed the vehicle against a roadside wall, following which it came to a stop, and the lives of the passengers could be saved,’ said Kalyanamayee Sendha, the inspector-in-charge of Tikabali police station.

Every night, she added, the private bus known as “Maa Laxmi” travels from Sarangarh in Kandhamal to the state capital of Bhubaneswar via G Udayagiri.

He was taken to a local hospital following the incident, whereupon medical professionals pronounced him dead from cardiac arrest, according to the police.

A bit later, they alleged, the bus with the passengers boarded and headed for its destination under the direction of a different driver.

They further stated that following a post-mortem examination, Pradhan’s body was given to his family.

Additionally, an inquiry has been launched, according to Sendha.