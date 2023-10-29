In Sri Lankan waters, 37 Indian fishermen were apprehended and their boats seized

In two distinct incidents on Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 37 fishermen in total and confiscated their five boats. Insiders with knowledge of the situation claim that when an alleged Chinese Navy spy ship was anchored in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy increased its patrolling efforts.

In one of the incidences, 23 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram who were fishing near Thalaimannar were besieged by various teams of the Sri Lankan Navy. Three of their boats were seized once they were arrested, and they were then sent to the Thalaimannar Navy Camp.

In a different instance, two of the fishermen’s boats were seized and 14 of them were taken into custody close to Neduntheevu. After that, they were taken to the camp at Mayilatti. In many incidences since October 14, the Sri Lankan Navy has taken ten boats and detained up to 64 fishermen.