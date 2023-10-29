Jehovah’s Witnesses: A ‘Bizarre but Sincere’ Sect, as Deemed by Supreme Court

In 1985, Kerala encountered the Jehovah’s Witnesses when three children, Binumol, Bindu, and Bijoe Emmanuel, were expelled from a Kottayam school for not singing the National Anthem. They respectfully remained silent during the anthem but didn’t join in. The Witnesses abstain from most rituals, even refusing to consider Jesus as God. The High Court supported the expulsion, claiming the National Anthem couldn’t harm any religion. However, the Supreme Court in 1987 ruled in favor of the children’s rights to freedom of expression and religion, citing the sincerity of their beliefs, even if they seem strange.

Despite their unique practices, Jehovah’s Witnesses are considered Christians. They follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and are baptized in His name. They pray in His name and believe Jesus has authority over all.

However, they don’t worship Jesus. Jehovah’s Witnesses view Jesus differently, following the Bible in its most literal sense, like John’s Gospel, where Jesus is quoted as saying that the Father is greater than He is. They reserve exclusive worship for Jehovah, whom they consider Almighty God.

Jehovah’s Witnesses use the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures, which they believe is a more accurate and reliable translation based on up-to-date scholarly research and ancient manuscripts.

Their worship is devoid of veneration of the cross or any images. They avoid making carved images and nature worship, adhering to the biblical commandment. They meet in unadorned halls called ‘Kingdom Halls’ for prayer, Bible study, and singing.

The organization is divided into congregations overseen by elders, but these elders are not considered clergy, and they serve without salary. The Governing Body, located in New York, provides global direction for Jehovah’s Witnesses and maintains strict political neutrality, often refusing to vote.