Mumbai’s Iconic Padmini Premium Taxis to Be Taken Out of Service

A defining image of Mumbai, India’s bustling financial hub, has long included the iconic ‘Premier Padmini’ taxis, affectionately referred to as ‘kaali-peeli,’ a literal reference to their distinctive black and yellow appearance that characterized the Indian subcontinent’s premier metropolis for most of its modern history. However, with the rise of newer vehicle models and the dominance of app-based ride services in Mumbai’s transportation landscape, the cherished ‘kaali-peeli’ taxis are preparing to bid farewell to the city’s streets. Their exit comes shortly after the retirement of the renowned red double-decker buses operated by BEST. As per a transport department official cited by the Press Trust of India, the last Premier Padmini taxi was registered as a black and yellow taxi at the Tardeo RTO in Mumbai’s island city on October 29, 2003.

Due to Mumbai’s 20-year age limit for taxis, the city will no longer host any Premier Padmini taxis from Monday, October 30, 2023, onwards. This departure signifies the removal of two of Mumbai’s iconic symbols of public transportation, the BEST double-decker buses, and the Premier Padmini taxis. The sudden disappearance of these two iconic modes of transit has stirred nostalgia among Mumbai’s residents, with some calling for the preservation of at least one Premier Padmini, either on the road or in a museum, as reported by PTI. Premier Padmini cabs weren’t just a means of daily travel; they were an integral part of Mumbai’s cultural heritage.