PM Modi holds conversation with Egyptian President regarding Israel-Palestine conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi on a Saturday, during which they delved into the Israel-Palestine conflict. According to President Sisi’s spokesperson, the two leaders exchanged thoughts regarding the Israeli military operations taking place in the Gaza Strip. They expressed concern about the dire impact on civilian lives and the broader regional security implications arising from the escalating situation.

President Sisi conveyed Egypt’s ongoing efforts to coordinate both regional and international actions aimed at achieving a ceasefire. He underscored the significant humanitarian and security challenges stemming from the increased ground attacks in Gaza and emphasized the necessity of unified international action. This would involve diplomatic measures, including the implementation of a humanitarian truce to safeguard the lives of civilians. Furthermore, they discussed the importance of promptly facilitating humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, as mandated by a recent UNGA resolution.

In their conversation, both leaders reiterated their satisfaction with the strong bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and India. They expressed their commitment to further enhancing cooperation between their nations and their determination to lead the institutions of both countries towards greater collaboration and synergy.