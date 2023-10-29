Southern Railway Adds Extra Coaches to Eight Trains in Kerala

Southern Railway has responded to the significant passenger demand by introducing additional coaches for eight trains in Kerala. This move comes after the railway faced considerable criticism from travelers regarding coach shortages and train delays. The aim is to alleviate overcrowding and improve the overall travel experience.

Starting on October 28, Train No 16304, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad Express, has been enhanced with the addition of a second-class general seating coach.

Following suit, Train No 16305, the Ernakulam Junction Kannur Intercity Express, will see the incorporation of a second-class general seating coach from October 29.

Moreover, Train No 16308, the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express, will introduce a second-class general seating coach from October 30. These adjustments aim to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers and reduce the inconvenience caused by the lack of seating. Similarly, starting on October 30, Train No 16307, the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, will be bolstered with a second-class general seating coach, along with Train No 16306, the Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express, which will be equipped with the same type of coach from October 31.

Additionally, Train No 16303, the Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad Express, will incorporate a second-class general seating coach from November 1. Train No 16302, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Junction Venad Express, and Train No 16301, the Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express, will both feature second-class general seating coaches starting from October 30. These enhancements are expected to enhance passenger comfort and satisfaction during their journeys.