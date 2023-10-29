Suspect in Kerala serial blasts confesses, claims ‘their ideas dangerous’

A man named Dominic Martin turned himself in to the police on Sunday, alleging he was the one behind the serial bombing that occurred at a Jehova’s Witness convention in Ernakulam, Kerala. Martin posted a video to social media outlining his motivation for targeting the Christian group before turning himself in to the authorities.

The man, who looks to be in his 50s, stated in the video that he intended to put an end to Jehovah’s Witnesses’ activities because he disagreed with their doctrines. He declared that their ideologies are ‘poisoning young minds’ and ‘dangerous to the country.’

Martin further stated that he had previously been connected to Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Martin stated in the six-minute video, which has gone viral on social media, ‘I accept full responsibility for that.’ I was the one who led the explosion there.

Explaining his motive, he said ‘Six years ago, I realised that this organisation was on the wrong path, and their teachings were anti-national. I asked them to correct it several times. However, they were never ready to do that.’

He further said, ‘Nothing wrong with having a belief. But what they teach is that everyone in this world will perish, and they will continue to live. What should we do about a group that wishes for the end of 850 crore people? I could not find a way. I decided to respond to this wrong ideology since I am totally aware of it.’

‘Living in this country, they demean the entire people here by calling them prostitutes and doomed. They ask their men not to join hands with others, and don’t eat food with them. I realised that this was a wrong ideology,’ Martin continued in his message.

In addition, he claimed that the organization advises individuals not to enlist in the military and not to vote. ‘If you are not controlling these kinds of groups that are spreading dangerous ideas, it will be people like me who will have to sacrifice lives,’ Martin said.

Dominic Martin has turned himself up, according to the police. On the other hand, they claimed that the authorities were questioning him extensively and confirming the information. If he is really responsible for the explosives, the authorities have not yet confirmed it.