TVS Motor launches Ronin special edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company launched Ronin special edition in the markets. The bike is priced at Rs 1,72,700 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is being offered in Nimbus Grey colour .

The TVS Ronin special edition comes with new graphics. It has a triple tone with grey as primary, white as secondary and red as the third tone (both on the tank and side panel). The wheel rim has ‘TVS RONIN’ branding. The lower portion of the vehicle is all black with a black theme being added to the headlamp bezel as well. The special edition has pre-fitted accessories, including a USB charger, a visor and a new EFI cover.

The bike is powered by a 4-valve, 225.9cc engine, which delivers 20.4PS of max power and 19.93Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Below are the variant-wise TVS Ronin prices (ex-showroom).

TVS Ronin SS – Rs 1,49,200

TVS Ronin DS – Rs 1,56,700

TVS Ronin TD – Rs 1,68,950

TVS Ronin special edition – Rs 1,72,700