Virgin Atlantic to resume flights to this Gulf country

Dubai: UK-based Virgin Atlantic  has decided to resume flights to the UAE. The airline will operate flights to Dubai from October 30. Travellers can now book the flight tickets. Flights connecting  London Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai International (DXB)  will operate from October 30 through to March 2024. The airline will operate four flights a week.

Dnata Representation Services has been selected to provide a comprehensive range of services to the airline as its general sales agent (GSA) in the UAE. Dnata Representation Services  will provide  local sales, marketing and distribution support.

 

 

