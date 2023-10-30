Indian Railways launches overnight train on this route: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced an overnight train on New Delhi- Uttarakhand route. The national transporter will operate a new daily train between the Kotdwar and Anand Vihar Terminal.

The train number 14090/14089 Kotdwara-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kotdwara Express will cover a distance of 283 km in 6 hours and 35 minutes. This will be the second fastest train on the route after Siddhabali JSH Express train.

This train will have AC 3rd tier, Sleeper Class, and General class accommodation. To travel from Kotdwara to ANVT in the Sleeper Class, the fare is Rs 200, whereas for AC 3 Tier, the ticket costs Rs 505.

The train number 14089/14090 Kotdwara-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kotdwara Express will stop at 9 stations – Saneh Road, Najibabad Junction, Muzzampur NRYN, Laksar Junction, Roorkee, Tapri, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City.

The train no. 14090 Kotdwar- Anand Vihar will depart from Kotdwara at 22:00 hours to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 04:35 hours the next morning. Train no. 14089 Anand Vihar- Kotdwar Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 21:45 hours to reach Kotdwara at 3:50 hours the next morning.