Andhra train accident resulted from possible human error and signal overshooting: East Coast Railway

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has suggested that the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district may have been a result of human error. This tragic incident, which occurred in the evening, claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 20 others injured, according to official reports. ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo explained that the likely cause of the accident was the overshooting of a signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train, a situation where a train, instead of halting at a red signal, continues to move forward.

As a consequence of the collision, two coaches from the rear of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train and the locomotive of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed. The railway official also noted that ongoing rescue operations have been mobilized, including accident relief trains and other essential rescue equipment. Helpline numbers have been issued to provide assistance to those affected by the incident. The CPRO further indicated that approximately 100 passengers were aboard the two trains involved in the accident.