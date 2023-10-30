Army to Soon induct women in agniveer

Efforts are underway to expand the role of women within the Indian Army, with plans to induct women as soldiers in the advanced stages of development. Sources have revealed that the proposal aims to enlist women as jawans in the Army. The induction will initially begin within the Services category and subsequently extend to the Combat Support Arms. These women soldiers will be designated as “women Agniveers,” aligning with the Agniveer scheme used for armed forces’ inductions since June 2022.

The Indian Army, the largest service branch of the armed forces with approximately 1.2 million personnel, categorizes its units into three groups based on their roles and functions on the battlefield: Combat Arms, Combat Support Arms, and Services. The plan is to induct women into those arms and services where female officers have already been permitted to serve. To date, women officers have been allowed to receive commissions in the Artillery. Moreover, the Army has previously inducted women into the Corps of Military Police at the soldier’s level. The Ministry of Defence underscores that the combat employment philosophy of women in the armed forces is a continually evolving process subject to regular review. Apart from artillery, women officers have not been granted permanent commission opportunities in infantry, armoured, artillery, and mechanized infantry divisions.

These initiatives reflect a significant step forward in expanding the role of women within the Indian Army and align with ongoing efforts to increase their participation and contributions in various branches and services.