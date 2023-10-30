Asian Shooting Championships: Anish Bhanwala wins bronze, secure India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota

Changwon: In shooting, India’s Anish Bhanwala bagged bronze medal in the men’s 25m rapid pistol fire event at the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea on Monday. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala also secured India’s 12th Paris Olympic quota in shooting.
Bhanwala bagged the Olympic quota for the Paris Games by qualifying for the final as China, Japan and Korea have already exhausted their two Olympic quotas each in the event.
India has won 30 medals from the continental event including 8 gold. Bhanwala’s quota was the 5th India have secured in Changwon, and the 12th overall.
Indian shooters who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Men’s 10m air rifle – Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta
Men’s 10m air pistol – Sarabjot Singh
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
Men’s trap – Bhowneesh Mendiratta
Women’s 10m air rifle – Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Sift Kaur Samra
Women’s trap – Rajeshwari Kumari
Women’s 25m pistol – Manu Bhaker
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Anish Bhanwala
