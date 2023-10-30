Brazilian Amazon plane crash claims 12 lives

A tragic incident occurred in the Brazilian Amazon on Sunday as a small plane crashed, claiming the lives of twelve individuals, including a baby, according to authorities. The ill-fated aircraft, a single-engine Cessna Caravan, went down shortly after taking off near the Rio Branco airport, as reported by the government of Acre, a northwestern state in Brazil. The crash resulted in the deaths of ten passengers, consisting of nine adults and an infant, along with the pilot and co-pilot, all of whom perished at the crash site. Reports from local media indicated that the plane ignited in flames upon impact, leading to a forest fire in a remote region near Brazil’s border with Peru and Bolivia. Many of the passengers were returning to the neighboring state of Amazonas after seeking medical treatment.

This tragic incident is not the first plane crash in the Amazon region, as it follows a similar incident in September where fourteen people lost their lives when a plane crashed during a storm in the town of Barcelos in Amazonas. Additionally, in June, four Indigenous children survived a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon and managed to survive in the jungle for 40 days before being successfully rescued in a large-scale search and rescue operation. These events highlight the challenging and perilous conditions faced by aviation in the vast and remote areas of the Amazon rainforest.