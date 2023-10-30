BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy Attacked in Telangana Polls Campaign

In a shocking turn of events during the Telangana polls campaign, Ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is also the party’s candidate from the Dubbak assembly segment, fell victim to a stabbing incident on Monday. This unfortunate incident, allegedly perpetrated by an unidentified man, occurred in Siddipet district, as reported by the police.

MP Prabhakar Reddy sustained injuries to his stomach in the attack and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, his condition is currently stable, according to authorities. The distressing episode unfolded in Doulthabad mandal while Prabhakar Reddy was actively campaigning for the November 30 assembly elections. Heart-wrenching television footage captured the MP attempting to control the bleeding from his stab wound while seated in a vehicle.

The man responsible for the attack faced retaliation from some locals and was subsequently apprehended. Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha stated, “The assailant has been taken into custody, and we are verifying his details.” Ongoing investigations aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident.