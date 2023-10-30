Diwali 2023: Roasted Rava-Coconut Ladoo Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Rava, semolina

1/2 cup Dry Shredded Coconut

1/2 cup Water

5-6 Saffron Strands

1/4 cup Ghee (clarified butter)

3/4 cup Sugar

3 tablespoons Cashew nuts, broken into

halves

1½ tablespoons Raisins

1/2 teaspoon Cardamom Powder

Method:

Take a thick bottomed kadai and heat ghee in it. Fry the cashew nuts until light brown over low flame. Drain and transfer to a plate. Fry raisins in the same ghee until they puff up, drain and transfer them to the same plate

Add Rava in remaining heated ghee in the same pan. Roast it until its color changes to light brown and fragrant smell start to come over a low flame. Add shredded coconut and mix well. Turn off the flame and transfer to a plate.

Allow it to cool at room temperature. Heat water and sugar in the kadai over medium flame and stir continuously until sugar melts into syrup (chashni). Add saffron strands.

Slowly add semolina-shredded coconut mix (prepared in step-3) in syrup and stir continuously to avoid lumps.

Turn off the flame. Add cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom powder and mix well. Allow it to cool at room temperature until warm enough to handle. Divide it into 15 equal parts and give them a shape of ball (laddu) with your palms.