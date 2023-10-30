Door opened, man falls to death after lift fails to arrive

In Ranchi, a tragic incident unfolded as a man was discovered dead after inadvertently entering an elevator shaft, subsequently falling four levels into the basement due to the lift not being present. According to the Superintendent of Police in Ranchi, Shailesh Kumar, the victim, lost his life when he fell into the lift shaft. The incident transpired on a Friday when Shailesh pressed the elevator button on the fourth floor with the intention of reaching the ground floor. However, the lift door immediately slid open, and not realizing that the lift platform had not arrived, Shailesh entered the elevator shaft, leading to his fatal plunge down four floors.

Upon hearing the commotion, the security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, reported significant noises, prompting immediate efforts to rescue Shailesh. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the spot. Following the tragedy, the elevator has been sealed, and a formal complaint has been registered with the local police station. Authorities are actively investigating the matter, with further details pending.