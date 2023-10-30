Islamic Group Urges Firm Action on Kalamassery Blast Rumor-Mongers

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), a faction of the Islamic reformist movement, has emphatically called for stringent actions against those who propagate communal rumors in light of the tragic explosions that occurred in Kalamassery, Kochi, on a fateful Sunday.

The incident, which took place at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, resulted in the loss of three lives and left 51 individuals injured. President of KNM, T P Abdulla Koya Madani, has urged a thorough investigation into the blasts. Simultaneously, he emphasized the need for law enforcement to take swift measures against those responsible for spreading unfounded rumors that threaten the state’s harmony. He aptly pointed out, “A scenario where the accused are prejudged as soon as news of an explosion emerges can help the actual perpetrators evade justice.”

Abdulla Koya further expressed concerns about attempts to disrupt the societal and cultural progress achieved in Kerala by undermining its communal harmony. “Some people have been trying for ages to destroy the camaraderie and harmony nurtured by Kerala,” he stated, underlining the deliberate efforts to negate the state’s social cohesion.

In a resolute statement, KNM urged the people of Kerala to unite in resisting any attempt to depict the state as a hub of sectarianism. They stressed the importance of preserving the unity that has been a hallmark of Kerala’s social fabric.

The incident also saw political leaders, including Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, and BJP state president K Surendran, hastily attributing blame to mainstream parties in Kerala, insinuating that Muslim organizations were behind the attack. However, later on Sunday evening, Dominic Martin, who held contrary beliefs to the Jehovah’s Witnesses, took responsibility for the blasts and surrendered to the police.