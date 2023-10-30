Mamata calls for urgent investigation into Andhra Pradesh train accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged an immediate investigation into the train derailment incident in Andhra Pradesh. She expressed concern that such rail accidents have tragically become a recurring pattern. The collision between the Palasa Passenger train and the Rayagada Passenger train occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district, resulting in the derailment of three coaches. Fourteen individuals lost their lives, and at least 50 others sustained injuries in the accident.

Banerjee, addressing the recent disaster, highlighted the alarming regularity of train accidents involving scenarios like frontal collisions, compartment derailments, and passengers trapped within coaches. She conveyed her solidarity with the victims’ families, calling for swift rescue efforts and an immediate inquiry into the incident. Banerjee also questioned when the railways would take action to prevent such recurring tragedies.