NCP MLA’s Home Torched in Maharashtra Amid Maratha Quota Protest

The residence of Prakash Solanke, an MLA affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra’s Beed district, became the center of fresh violence related to the Maratha quota demand on Monday. According to the police, the house was set on fire, and it was subjected to stone-throwing during the incident.

Simultaneously, another group of individuals set fire to a car parked at Solanke’s residence in Majalgaon. This episode unfolded after an audio clip featuring the MLA began circulating. In the audio, he was purportedly discussing the Maratha quota agitation and made an indirect reference to fasting quota activist Manoj Jarange.

At the time of the incident, which took place around 11 AM, it remains unclear whether Majalgaon’s MLA, a member of the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was present inside the residence.

An official reported, “The incident occurred after an audio clip of MLA Solanke about the Maratha reservation issue went viral. A bandh was called locally. The house of the MLA and a car were torched by some people, and stones were also hurled.”

In the audio clip, Solanke was heard saying, “The issue, the demand for reservation, and the ultimatum of 40 days given to the government for its implementation by October 24, have become a child’s game.” He appeared to be making a veiled comment about Jarange, stating, “The person who has not even contested a gram panchayat election has become a smart person today.”

Members of the Maratha community have been actively protesting, seeking reservation in government jobs and education within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agitation escalated after Jarange initiated an indefinite fast on October 25 in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the protest’s second phase.

Solanke, in response to the incident, informed a news channel that he was in Majalgaon when it occurred. He stated, “Agitators surrounded my residence from all sides, and nobody was in the mood to listen. Stones were thrown at my house, and vehicles were also set on fire. I stand with the demand for Maratha reservation. I have won the elections four times with the help of the Maratha community, and I am a Maratha MLA.”