Private Bus Staff on Thalassery-Vadakara Route Stage Flash Strike in Protest of POCSO Case

Employees of private buses operating on the Thalassery-Thottilpalam and Vadakara-Thottilpalam routes initiated a sudden strike on Monday morning. They claim that the police filed a POCSO case against one of their staff members without conducting a proper preliminary investigation.

According to reports, the case was filed by the Chokli police following a complaint from a school student against an employee of a bus operating on the Thalassery-Thottilpalam route. This case was officially registered on October 28, and the accused was apprehended on Sunday.

The abrupt strike has caused significant inconvenience to passengers who rely on these bus routes to access the remote areas of Thalassery and Vadakara regions. The situation remains tense as employees protest against what they perceive as an unjust handling of the case.