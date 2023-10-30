Renjusha Menon, Film and TV Actor, found dead in Thiruvananthapuram Apartment

Renjusha Menon, a well-known actress in the Malayalam television and film industry, was tragically discovered deceased in her residence located in Kariyam, Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, around 10:45 am on a Monday morning. she was 36 years old.

Renjusha had gained popularity through her roles in nearly 22 television serials such as “Sthree,” “Nizhalattam,” “Magalude Amma,” and “Balamani,” which were broadcasted on regional entertainment channels. Notably, she had also worked as a line producer for television serials. Her talent extended to the silver screen, with appearances in various Malayalam films, including “Marykkundoru Kunjaadu” and “Karyasthan.”

Originally hailing from Kochi, Renjusha had been residing in a rented apartment in Kariyam with her husband for several years. Reports suggested that she was facing financial challenges at the time of her untimely demise. In response to the situation, the Sreekaryam police initiated an investigation, registering a case for unnatural death to determine the circumstances surrounding her passing.