SC denies bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The Supreme Court has declined to grant bail to Manish Sisodia, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in relation to alleged corruption cases linked to the now-abandoned excise policy of the national capital. The bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, rejected Sisodia’s bail plea, noting certain questionable aspects that emerged during the court’s examination of the case. The bench specifically mentioned the confirmed transfer of 338 crore but did not grant bail.

Manish Sisodia, who has been detained for over seven months in connection with corruption allegations tied to Delhi’s discontinued excise policy, was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, while in Tihar Jail, in connection with a related money laundering case. Previously, the Delhi High Court had also denied bail to the AAP leader. The High Court’s order highlighted Sisodia’s high political positions and the potential for witness influence. The ED had alleged that Sisodia conspired to provide illicit benefits in exchange for kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore and created the liquor company Indo Spirit as a special purpose vehicle for kickback reimbursement.